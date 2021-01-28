STERLING — Failure to yield at a stop sign is blamed for a Tuesday night wreck in northeastern Comanche County.
The wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. when a Dodge Quad driven by Braydan M. Steckley was traveling southbound on Northeast 120th Street failed to yield to an oncoming Cadillac driven by Krystan Scott, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Darin Carman’s report. The Cadillac, which was traveling westbound on Cline Road, had no reason to stop. The impact struck the Cadillac on the rear passenger side, causing it to roll ¾-time before coming to rest on its passenger side, five miles southwest of Sterling.
Scott, 27, of Elgin, and her passenger, Chance M. McGregor, 28, of Cement, were treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the OHP. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Steckley, 22, of Frederick, was also treated and released from Memorial. His passenger, Haley Kaudlekaule, 25, of Fletcher, was taken to Memorial and later flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in good condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries. A second passenger refused treatment at the scene. Neither the driver nor passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the OHP.
Carman’s investigation determined failure to yield was the cause of the crash.