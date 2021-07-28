Two separate Monday wrecks in Comanche County left at least three people in critical condition.
In both cases, investigators blame failure to yield at a stop sign as the collisions’ cause.
Two teenagers are in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Monday night wreck 2 miles north of Medicine Park, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Those involved, all minors, were unidentified in the incident report.
A 17-year-old male from Fletcher was driving a Chevrolet Malibu shortly after 10 p.m. when, according to Trooper Jacob Dickinson’s investigation report, he failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Northwest McIntosh Road and was struck by a northbound Ford F-150 driven by Dennis S. Delcamp.
One 15-year-old male passenger of the teen’s was flown to OU Children’s Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, leg, and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states. The driver, of Fletcher, also was admitted to OU in critical condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries. Two other teen passengers were treated and released.
Dickinson reported none of the teens were wearing seat belts.
Delcamp, 51, of Elgin, was treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital with arm, leg and external trunk injuries. According to the report, he was wearing his seat belt.
The wreck closed the roadway for just over 1½ hours Monday night.
Just over 12 hours prior, a northeast Comanche County intersection would be the scene of another wreck.
In the second accident, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kayle L. Klinekole was traveling eastbound on Oklahoma 17 shortly after 9:30 a.m. when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic in a turn lane. She struck a Ford Ranger driven by Thomas E. Morse, who was pinned inside for about 30 minutes. Elgin firefighters using the Jaws of Life tool freed him.
Morse, 52, of Sterling, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
Klinekole, 49, of Elgin, was treated and released at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Johnson reported.