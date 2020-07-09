FORT COBB — Investigators believe drinking and driving coupled with failure to yield at a sign led a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Caddo County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Trina L. Glenn, 51, of Anadarko, was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Glenn was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier southbound on Oklahoma 146 shortly after 10:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the Oklahoma 9 intersection inside the Fort Cobb city limits, Trooper Brent Tucker reported. She tried to turn right before going into a broadside and crossing across Oklahoma 9 and going off the asphalt roadway to the left. That sent the car airborne before it hit a drainage ditch and rolled twice before coming to rest on its wheels.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt.
According to the report, Glenn had an odor of alcohol. Failure to yield at a stop sign was cited as the collision’s cause.