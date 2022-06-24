An inaugural Fail-a-Thon will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lawton Community Theater, 1316 NW Bell.
The event is designed to provide visitors with tools and resources that can be applied to professional and personal life. Guest speakers will share their journey, ways how they overcame challenges as well as the hope those challenges gave them. Attendees will have the opportunity to be inspired and build networks.
Speakers will be Corey Gulley, Alexander Johnson, Debra Johnson, Summer Hurleyjacks, Sara Orellana and Aquarion Yarbrough.
This event will be in-person and online. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at https://3raptorconsulting.company.site/
A part of all revenues will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All sales from the concession stand will benefit a King of All Things children’s sports program.
For more information, call 580-319-1795.