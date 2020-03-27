Facts concerning the governor’s executive order
•It does not impose martial law.
•Individuals can still be charged with a misdemeanor. However, it is up to law enforcement’s discretion on who does or does not need to be arrested for violating the executive order or another misdemeanor crime.
•The guidelines in the governor’s executive order call for Oklahomans to do what is in the best interest of the public health of their fellow citizens.
— Information courtesy the office of Attorney General Mike Hunter