Law enforcement is looking for a 19-year-old Lawton man who admitted his role in a March 18 shooting into a home over Facebook Live video.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Quamail Quameer Willis for felony counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and for possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The weapon charge is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison.
Willis is accused of firing several gunshots into a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 42nd Street the night of March 18, according to the charge. The homeowner told police that she and her juvenile children, along with her adult nephew, were inside the home when it was shot into numerous times. No one was injured.
The woman’s video surveillance system showed a white four-door sedan drive by the home a few times before coming to a stop outside where a black male got out from the driver’s seat. According to the warrant affidavit, he walked toward the home, stopped in the street by the driveway and put on a gray hoodie before walking to the front door where he made contact with the owner’s nephew at the front door and asked for a woman named “Tylesha.” The nephew said he didn’t know her and she doesn’t live there. The man left the porch, got back in the car and left.
A short while later, the sedan returned, pulled up to the curb and blacked out its lights, according to the affidavit. At least two people were seen getting out and shooting into the home.
Police recovered 19 shell casings from three different models of guns.
When police tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, a chase followed into Crosby Park Apartments, 5535 Cache Road. That’s when, according to the affidavit, its doors opened and three people inside bailed out of the rear seat and fled. The car continued and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road. Two black males were seen fleeing the car at that point and an officer identified the driver.
Police recovered several guns that matched the casings recovered from the house shooting.
On March 27, investigators discovered a 6 minutes and 15 seconds long Facebook Live video Willis had posted, where he talked about the shooting, the affidavit states.
During the live feed, investigators said Willis referred to “900” and “Speedy” being locked up because the homeowner’s nephew and his uncle called police after their home had been shot up, according to the affidavit. He referred to the nephew’s Facebook Live video he’d posted where he talked about the shooting “minutes after it happened.”
On “numerous times saying he puts this ‘on CRIP it was me’” along with other testaments that he’d pulled the trigger, the affidavit states.
Willis was adjudicated as a delinquent child for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas, in June 2017, records indicate.
According to the warrant, the 19-year-old Willis stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His warrant bond was set at $50,000.