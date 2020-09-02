Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is one of three airports in western Oklahoma confirmed for grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said Tuesday that $1.2 billion in FAA airport safety and infrastructure grants would be awarded, including $3,274,251 designated for the runway rehabilitation project at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Airport Director Barbara McNally said last week that confirmation of the grant is the last step in a project that will seal cracks and joints, replace damaged segments of concrete runway and install an underdrain system along both sides of the runway to control a problem with groundwater that is causing cracking of the pavement. Construction is expected to begin in October, McNally said.
In addition to Lawton, the FAA awarded $816,666 to the Hollis Municipal Airport to rehabilitate an apron and a taxiway, and reconfigure an existing taxiway; and $266,666 to Carnegie Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.
Nine other airports in Oklahoma received grants. In addition, the State of Oklahoma received $221,814 for regional system plan and study updates, while $340,000 was awarded for various locations in Oklahoma for safety area improvements and regional system plan and study updates. In all, the FAA awarded $1.2 billion to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.