Environmental assessments have begun on land identified at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport as a potential site for a new air traffic control tower.
Airport Director Barbara McNally told her governing board in July 2022 that Lawton’s 60-year-old tower had been identified for replacement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill targeted toward airports. Federal funding is expected to cover the entire cost of the project.
McNally said airport officials followed FAA guidelines to identify three possible sites along the runway for that new tower. She said while a final site hasn’t been positively identified, officials seem to be narrowing their focus to a site located mid-field, meaning officials working in the new tower will be able to clearly see the entire runway. Tower workers have said the far south end of the runway cannot be seen from the existing tower because a slight slope at the south end blocks their view there.
McNally said she doesn’t expect any problems to arise during the environmental assessment process, explaining the airport “has worked to keep those areas clear.” Completion of that assessment — and the fact it doesn’t identify any problems — is among the steps needing to be completed before the FAA can release money to the airport for construction of the tower.
Lawton didn’t apply for the funding; federal officials approached the airport, McNally said. The airport was asked to identify three potential sites, clearly defined by latitude and longitude so they could be analyzed under a virtual siting assessment. That process, completed in December, allowed the FAA to virtually see the view available at each location, at different heights.
Once the site selection is finalized, it will become home to a new 170-foot-tall tower, significantly higher than the existing tower. McNally said that new tower also will be ADA-accessible, something the existing tower is not.
“Our tower is 60 years old,” she said, of the replacement project. “It’s time.”