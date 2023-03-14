Airport tower

Environmental assessments have begun on land identified at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport as a potential site for a new air traffic control tower.

 File photo

Airport Director Barbara McNally told her governing board in July 2022 that Lawton’s 60-year-old tower had been identified for replacement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill targeted toward airports. Federal funding is expected to cover the entire cost of the project.

