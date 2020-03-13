The command team of Lt. Col. Paul Lashley and Command Sgt. Maj. Kurt Douglas cased the colors of 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery (FA) Thursday, dispelling all doubt that its upcoming deployment to South Korea is going full speed ahead.
Once there, its soldiers will perform a rotational mission in support of 210th FA Brigade and 2nd Infantry Division. Their job is to help provide regional stability for the peninsula.
On Wednesday the Department of Defense released a list of travel restrictions for troops, military families and civilians. Effective today, DoD has imposed a 60-day ban on travel to all countries designated as “Level 3 locations” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the widespread and ongoing transmission of coronavirus. Countries on the list include China, Italy and South Korea.
That ban doesn’t apply to the operational force, though. 2-4 FA is still going over, and the battalion it will replace, 2nd Battalion, 18th FA, is coming home. Fort Sill officials confirmed Thursday that the seven soldiers under a 14-day self-quarantine are all members of 2-18 FA who came back early.
Lashley noted that “the protection of our soldiers is a priority. I’m confident that the Army is taking all the proper precautions to safeguard us all.”
Those precautions have been laid out by 2-4 FA’s chain of command, and Deep Attack soldiers will be expected to look out for each other by following policies and procedures in accordance with Army guidance. Examples include washing their hands and coughing into their sleeves.
“What an outstanding day for a deployment ceremony here at Fort Sill on the legendary Polo Field,” declared Col. Ryan McCormack, commander of the 75th FA Brigade.
“This ceremony is a unique tradition in our Army. It binds us as professional soldiers and allows us to properly farewell a deploying unit as it begins to assume its mission overseas,” McCormack said.
The Diamond Brigade commander said the “Deep Attack” Battalion’s soldiers reflect the best of today’s Army and what this country has to offer.
“We’re confident that they’re well-trained and they’re ready to accomplish any mission given to them. They conducted a disciplined and thorough training progression, starting back in the summer, and they remember the summer heat very well.”
2-4 FA’s mobilization training culminated with an Artillery Table 18 live fire for its mission rehearsal exercise here in December. That was used to qualify the soldiers as being ready to deploy.
McCormack said there is an expectation that they will maintain and increase their lethality and combat readiness while deployed. There is also an expectation that the soldiers will continue to develop their expert knowledge and expertise in leadership and mission tasks.
The final expectation is that they will all return to Fort Sill to their friends and family in nine months, he said.
Lashley said that in addition to grounding the soldiers in Army traditions, ceremonies like this one highlight the hard work they did to get ready.
“It’s also a way to highlight the families and the support that they’ve given us during our training and the support that they will give us while we are deployed,” the battalion commander said.
The soldiers do progressive training throughout the entire year, but last August their training began to focus on the upcoming mission in the Republic of Korea. The battalion has continued to have field training exercises up to the present to get everyone trained and ready, Lashley said.
2-4 FA’s arrival in South Korea will overlap a nine-month rotation for another 75th FA Brigade battalion that’s in theater now. 2-18 FA went over last July.
“We’ll go through a period where we transition information, where we transition accounts and equipment, and from there we will do a formal transfer of authority with 2-18, and then 2-18 is scheduled to redeploy,” Lashley said.
The battalion commander said 2-4 FA is a mixture of soldiers who have deployed to Korea in the past and others who are going on their first trip abroad.
1st Sgt. Erin Thorman of A Battery, 2-4 FA, is a veteran of past rotations to Korea. He described steps in the battalion’s train-up to get them fit and ready.
“There’s a certain checklist that the Army gives to us that we have to go through to make sure that all of our soldiers are ready to go – things that encompass all the readiness, finance, legal. So that way we make sure that the families are taken care of back here and the soldiers are focused on the mission,” Thorman said.