Due to the possibility of extreme weather expected to begin late Saturday and into early Monday, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is restricting access to the park.
With the safety of visitors in mind and snow and cold well below freezing expected to continue into next week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will prohibit hiking on and off trails across the refuge and close all access off roadways beginning at sunset on Saturday, refuge officials said in a press release.
Reservations for front country camping at Doris Campground and backcountry camping within the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area have been canceled. Fishing, wildlife observation, photography, and picnicking will be closed. Refuge roadways will remain open to localized traffic only to the extent possible. The Mt. Scott roadway remains closed due to icy conditions.
Trails and other recreational activities are closed effective sunset Saturday until such time as they can be safely restored.
Visitors are heavily encouraged to stay home until operations across the refuge can be restored and roadways can be effectively cleared.
These weather conditions, coupled with the rocky and rugged terrain of the refuge, poses extreme risk to visitors, refuge staff, and emergency response personnel who may be called upon for search and rescue operations during the extreme cold and snow. Refuge regulations allow refuge managers authority to restrict uses on refuge lands “…in the event of a threat or emergency endangering the health and safety of the public or property…”