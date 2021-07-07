Just a few months ago barrels of monkeys and pencils were floating down the halls of Edison Elementary School.
That’s an image that Principal Dana Moore said she will never forget. Now, four months later, renovations of the school are nearing completion.
“It was a mess; I mean we cried that day,” Moore said. “We were here the day they started hammering on the tiles in the hallway. There were ceiling panels down, furniture everywhere but looking at it now, it’s like Extreme Makeover: School Edition.”
After February’s freezing temperatures caused water pipes in the school to burst, flooding nearly 92 percent of the building, school officials initially planned to dry out the water-damaged flooring. However, after fully assessing the building, the district decided its only option was replacing the damaged materials, and that work was going to take some time to accomplish. Jack Hanna, Lawton Public Schools executive director of maintenance, said the interior damage involved all but three classrooms.
Since work began, all new flooring has been placed throughout the school. Closets have been removed and replaced with shelving to give each classroom more storage. Sheetrock covers all the brick and tile that once lined the walls. New windows are going in and many of the school’s 200 plus doors have been replaced, said Pryce Beaucham, renovation supervisor for the school district.
“It was almost a blessing in disguise,” said Moore about the water damage. “There were so many things we needed done, but just weren’t a priority and now this is almost like a brand-new school.”
The school also received an upgraded intercom system and lighting. But the first thing students will see when they return to school in August will be the new marquee. Gone will be the turquoise paint scheme, said Executive Director of Communications Lynn Cordes. The school will be painted in shades of white and brown on the outside and highlighted with new landscaping.
“The freeze did a lot of damage to the building,” said Chief Operations Officer Jason James. “We were able to make the necessary improvements for the betterment of the school, students and staff. We are making the best out of a bad situation because it’s the right thing to do for our students and staff. It allowed us the opportunity to remodel the building so that it will seem like a brand-new building.”
The work was completed in-house said Cordes. Employees and students from across the district came together to get the school ready for reopening.
“This has been an effort of the entire school district — students, teachers, administration and operations,” said Cordes. “It’s been wonderful to see the teamwork, and everyone wanting to be here and making sure that can do some work.”
Although the district’s insurance covered some of the damage, Cordes said until work is complete, they won’t know the total cost.