The exterior of the old Eisenhower Middle School is starting to look a little seedy, but that’s only because of demolition that has begun inside.
Demolition is slated to move to the exterior of the building beginning Monday, said architects and contractors associated with the $36 million school project on Lawton’s west side. Students and staff have been in the new school along West Gore Boulevard since the 2020-2021 school year began in August, and the old school has been lurking on the west side of the new campus. That won’t be true too much longer.
AIP Architect Corey Miller said some demolition work has been under way inside the building, and that is evident by holes cut into the walls in the back of the old school and windows hanging open in front. The more notable demolition — removing exterior walls —will begin Monday, said Joshua Jacox, project manager with Crossland Construction Company.
Jacox said contractors expect to spend the next six weeks tearing down the building and hauling off debris, before backfilling the site with dirt in preparation for construction of access roads, parking and athletic fields to serve the new school. Jacox the demolition will begin with the gymnasium, with the wrecking crew to move west and south on the complex for its removal.
It will be the last visible sign of a school that was formally marked for removal when construction began on the new facility in late 2018. Demolition is part of the final phase of the construction project that also will include landscaping and remaining exterior work.
To date, attention has been focused on the school building. While the school was essentially complete when students and staff began the school year Aug. 24, there were some major work uncompleted. The most notable was the auditorium, where completion was delayed because of seating that wasn’t delivered until late summer. Blame the COVID-19 pandemic: Jacox and Miller said the firm that manufactures the seating was shut down for months because of the pandemic, delaying delivery of the seats.
But early last week, the Lawton Board of Education accepted the certificate of substantial completion for the school, which included the auditorium and stage, and the west entrance outside canopy. Jacox said remaining punch list items (typically, minor items) are slated for completion within two weeks.
“We’re completely done with everything,” he said of that point, adding contractors and district staff will do one more walkthrough to ensure “everything is perfect.”
That means attention will shift to the outside of the building, beginning with demolition of the old school. Once that building is gone and the site prepared, work can begin on athletic fields, with Jacox estimating that work should be completed by the end of January.
The new Eisenhower Middle School, built through Lawton Public Schools’ capital improvements program, is a 155,609-square-foot structure designed to house up to 1,000 students, plus faculty and staff.