ANADARKO — Police first thought a clandestine methamphetamine lab was found in a Caddo County barn.
When asked about it, the suspect offered explosive information. Now he’s in jail for making bomb materials.
Jeremy Neal Murphy, 42, of Carnegie, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for felony charges of manufacture of incendiary explosive and possession of incendiary explosive component parts, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three and 10 years in prison.
A Caddo County deputy contacted District Six Drug Task Force Investigator Dwaine Miller on Friday after a suspected meth lab was found at 116 N. Vernon in Hinton, the probable cause affidavit states. The property owner said his brother, Murphy, had been arrested the day before and booked into the Carnegie Municipal jail. His vehicle had been put into the barn at the Hinton home.
Murphy’s brother told Miller he went inside the barn and found several pieces of glassware containing liquids of various colors. He contacted the deputy after seeing one of the containers smoking, the affidavit states.
Miller stated he went into the barn and, from a distance, saw the glassware and liquids as well as a container of drain cleaner, leading him to seek a search warrant to search for a meth lab.
Once the warrant was received, the items were collected as well as three bottles of liquid Glycerin, a bottle of acetone, a bag containing what appeared to be ammonium nitrate pellets and wires, tubing and pipes, the affidavit states. A metal lock box with wires passing from inside to the outside and with a circuit board and other items offered what appeared to be an electric detonator, Miller stated. A recovered foil packet contained an off-white powdery substance.
Murphy was interviewed from the Carnegie jail. He said he’d been making explosives, according to the affidavit. He said the cotton in the acid solution was in the process of making an explosive substance called nitro cellulose or “gun cotton.”
Erythritol Tetranite, or “ETN,” was also being made and that’s what the off-white powder was, according to Murphy’s statement. He told investigators to tell a bomb technician about it and they would know what it was.
According to the affidavit, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad representative confirmed his information.
Murphy, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. April 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.