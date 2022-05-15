The most common student loan is a federal student loan, though private student loans do exist.
There are four kinds of federal student loans: Direct Subsidized Loans, Direct Unsubsidized Loans, Direct PLUS Loans and Direct Consolidation Loans.
All of the loans are made available through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known to students as the FAFSA.
Subsidized loans are the most common type of loan taken out by undergraduate borrowers, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Subsidized loans are available to undergraduate students based on their financial need. The loans do not accrue interest while students are in school or while the loans are on a temporary pause known as a deferment.
Unsubsidized loans are available to both undergraduate and graduate students regardless of financial need. Unsubsidized loans accrue interest during all periods including deferment.
PLUS loans are available to graduate students and the parents of dependent undergraduate students to cover costs that other financial aid does not. These loans are often used to cover the gap left over from other financial aid. PLUS loans are the only federal student loans that require a credit check.
Consolidation loans allow students to combine multiple federal loans into a single loan with a single loan servicer and interest rate. These loans can help extend repayment terms but could mean paying more interest over time.
Students seeking federal loans begin the process by filing a FAFSA form. Students who qualify will then receive an aid offer which could include grant money, which students do not have to pay back, as well as student loan offers which do need to be paid back.
After reviewing the offer and accepting their aid, students must then maintain financial eligibility while in school — which means making satisfactory academic progress. After students graduate, federal student loan borrowers have a six-month grace period before they must begin repaying their student loans. During this time, students are expected to get organized and choose their repayment plan.
Repayment plans
Students who take out a federal student loan have a number of options available to them for repayment after they have graduated.
The standard repayment plan is open to all borrowers. Payments are set at a fixed amount to ensure loans are paid off within 10 years, up to 30 years for a consolidation loan. According to the U.S. Department of Education, students will typically pay less over time with the standard plans than with other plans.
Two of the most popular repayment plans are the income-based and income-contingent plans.
On the income-based repayment plan, borrowers must have a high debt to income ratio. A borrower’s monthly payment plan will be calculated at either 10 or 15 percent of their discretionary income, those that took their loans out after 2014 are entitled to the lower percent, whereas those that took them out before are stuck with the higher precent. The payment is never more than a borrower would have paid on the standard plan.
On this plan, payments are recalculated each year based on updated income and family size. A spouse’s income or loan debt will only be considered if the borrower submits a joint tax return. On this plan, any portion of the loan that is not paid off after 20 or 25 years, depending on the date the first loan was issued, will be forgiven so long as the borrower has kept in good standing.
Income-contingent repayment plans are very similar, with the exception being the amount repaid will be the lesser of 20 percent of discretionary income or the amount a borrower would pay on a plan with a fixed payment over 12 years, adjusted for income.
As with the income-based plan, any remaining balance will be forgiven after 25 years.
Delinquency and default
Borrowers who miss payments or have difficulties making regular payments are advised to contact the organization that manages the billing of their loan to avoid defaulting, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Failure to make loan payments on time will result in delinquency. After 90 days of delinquency, a borrower is reported to the three major credit bureaus.
Most loans delinquent for more than 270 days will default and the borrower will lose eligibility for future federal student aid. The full amount of a loan becomes due immediately upon defaulting. Borrowers who default could face wage garnishment, withholding of tax returns and impacts to their credit scores.
Borrowers who find themselves in trouble do have options. A temporary postponement of payment, called a deferment, can be requested on a loan. Depending on the type of loan, interest may or may not continue to accrue during deferment.
Borrowers facing financial hardship can request a forbearance, which is a suspension or lowering of monthly payments. Interest continues to accrue regardless of the type of loan during a forbearance.
It is also possible for borrowers to have all or a portion of their loans forgiven, canceled or discharged based on a number of extenuating circumstances. If a borrower believes they may be eligible for forgiveness they should contact their loan servicer directly.
Information in this article was sourced from The U.S. Department of Education’s website studentaid.gov.