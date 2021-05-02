Saturday morning proved a good opportunity for State Department of Health Officials to try and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Arlie Hampton, a local nurse, served as host and organizer during a community forum at Friendship Pentecostal Church Holiness Church. While there were a handful of people in-person in the fellowship hall audience, more were tuning in via livestream. The motive was to discern facts from fiction about the inoculation’s effect on both, the coronavirus and on you.
“You must hear and proceed toward positive actions every day,” she said. “Every day is changing.”
Hampton said one of the hindrances to the nation meeting the goal of herd immunity from the deadly virus is the avalanche of misinformation available that obfuscates facts. She believes speaking directly to and with people can help clear that curtain and bring us all together.
“If there is a divide,” she said, “we all can change that.”
Mayor Stan Booker offered a welcome, but mainly praised Hampton and those who worked together to get the facts out.
“This is one of the things a mayor loves to see,” he said, “citizens coming together to make this happen. … Let’s get some facts.”
In a pre-recorded interview shown on a screen, Hampton spoke with Keith Reed, the Oklahoma Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Community Health Services, about how the vaccine rollout has been received.
Reed said things have come a long way in just over a year. As of Saturday, 2.6 million vaccine shots have been given in Oklahoma, meaning just under 50 percent of the population have received, at least, one shot.
“We’re excited about the vaccine; it’s given us the promise to end the pandemic,” he said. “But we need to reach 70 percent of the population for herd immunity to kick in.”
Reed called getting the vaccine “a very unselfish act” in helping to stem the spread of the virus. Primarily a respiratory illness, COVID-19 didn’t appear to exist until late 2019, he said. That’s the problem that kicked in a pandemic.
“Humans have no immunity to it,” he said.
While mimicking the flu virus, Reed said the novel coronavirus is tricky in that it can come with flu-like symptoms or it can affect you in other ways. Then there are those who never show symptoms. That adds new troubles.
“These individuals are still contagious,” he said. “They may have the disease and still not realize it and can put others at risk and not realize it.”
“All viruses have the ability to adapt and change,” he said. “It’s purpose is to spread from person to person and it may mutate.”
One reason vaccinations are so important, according to Reed, is that by reaching herd immunity, you can head off the variants at the pass. Right now, variants of the virus respond to all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. But that can change if people move to slow to act.
You need the vaccination to boost your immune system, Reed said. It will make your body recognize the virus is trespassing and is a threat and respond accordingly to stem its spread.
“It’s about protecting the people as a whole,” he said.
Hampton asked for Reed to respond to people’s fears about the speed of which the vaccines were developed, tested and rolled out. He said the decades of technology accrued over the past 50 years is “very, very solid.” Trials were conducted while production was begun so when the FDA approved the vaccines for use, they were ready for shipment, he said.
Efforts have been underway to get the vaccine to the people in a manner to stem the hardest impacted. Reed said that’s why when it was found those over 65 were suffering hardest, they were among the first tier to receive their shots, along with healthcare responders. Now, anyone who wants a shot can have one. But getting the word out and clarifying bad information remains part of the task.
“We know we’re not vaccinated at the level we need to,” he said. “We have more work to do.”
Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5/Southwest Oklahoma, said it has been a preeminent task to help the communities in Southwest Oklahoma. It’s more than setting up shot stations.
“We have been working very hard to address vaccine hesitancy, complacency, whatever you want to call it,” she said. “We’re at the point where if someone wants a vaccine, they can get it relatively easily.”
You can still use the portal to sign-up for vaccine appointments: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/.
However, Combs said you can come by the Health Department any time and all three vaccines are available. They are also available at local pharmacies, hospitals, and doctor’s offices. It shows that Oklahoma is being proactive, she said.
“Oklahoma is far ahead of the game as far as vaccinating residents,” she said. “We want to be a good steward because we know the vaccine is the key.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.