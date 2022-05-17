Lawton department heads continue to make adjustments in their capital outlay expenditures, as city leaders move closer to putting a new budget into place for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“We’re still working through this,” City Manager Michael Cleghorn told City Council members earlier this month, in the last special meeting held as members reviewed items that comprise capital outlay.
Cleghorn said “capital outlay” is anything more than $5,000 in value, meaning items can range from the apparatus driven by city firefighters, to bulldozers used at the city landfill, to PVC pipe laid for sewer projects, to new water meters, to fencing for the police department, to gravel need for street construction.
Initially, city administrators had set down a capital outlay expenditure list of $6,707,279 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, but added another $3 million from the rolling stock fee. That $7.50 fee, charged on monthly utility bills is nicknamed “rolling stock” because its revenues are restricted to vehicles with wheels, which can be fire apparatus and pickup trucks, to bulldozers and other heavy equipment.
The rolling stock fee is one of several funding sources for capital outlay. City department heads also can include funding from the General Fund (normal operational budget) and Enterprise Fund (revenues generated by utility charges). Funding can come from self-funded categories: for example, the 75-cent stormwater fee included on bills for maintenance. Capital outlay also can be funded through the city’s Capital Improvements Programs, including the 2019 CIP.
Most of the items included in the preliminary budget released in late April are centered on vehicles. There are some exceptions: $125,000 for protective fencing for the the public safety facility, $100,000 for ceiling and floor repairs at the Patterson Center, $85,000 for a parking lot and ceiling repairs at H.C. King Center, $583,151 for an intake center for the city animal shelter, $350,000 for a storage maintenance facility for fire operations.
But, the bulk of that initial $6.7 million in capital outlay comes under the heading of vehicles.
While those vehicles are scattered across multiple divisions, the most expensive expenditures tend to be associated with the Public Works and Public Utilities departments, whose divisions include water, sewer, and streets. That can mean $125,000 for four salt/sand spreaders in streets and $267,827 for an asphalt paver; $251,397 for a landfill compactor, $350,000 for an ASL truck and $382,052 for four side-load compactor trucks for solid waste; and $290,000 for a 1-ton mobile workshop van, $170,000 for a trailer-mounted compressor, $162,883 for a hydraulic hammer, and $115,274 for a dump truck for sewer construction.
Cleghorn said the capital outlay area has another dimension this year: city administrators are implementing a capital management plan. The digital program will help guide expenditures for capital expenditures while making it easier to track those items.
Part of that project is implementing a digital “dashboard,” an online system that allows viewers to review and monitor capital projects. It will have a public component allowing the general public to monitor what is being done, but there also will be details held “in house” for staff members. Cleghorn said the system is part of the administrative staff’s multi-year capital budgeting effort, which in itself is part of the multi-year budgeting as a whole that he wants to implement.
“This is one step closer,” Cleghorn said.
The project is similar the REVRB, a prioritized list of all city “wheeled” vehicles that assigns replacement times based on criteria. In any given year, city administrators replace as many vehicles on the REVRB list as they can with available funding, working down the prioritized list until they reach the cap for the year. Cleghorn and Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said there is an additional $3 million in rolling stock funding that will be added to this year’s capital expenditure list, which will allow department heads to buy an additional 60 vehicles from the REVRB list.
In all, that adjustment takes capital expenditures to $9.07 million, under the latest estimates.