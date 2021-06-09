Plans to expand the recreational activities at a southwest Lawton park will be moving forward, under a decision made Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members unanimously agreed, without discussion, to amend their existing contract with Halff Associates Inc., which already is working to create a parks master plan for the City of Lawton. The idea behind the plan is to help city officials set priorities for parks improvements, which can be funded with the $20 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for recreational activities, and with later revenues.
Halff has held multiple virtual and in-person meetings with residents and city officials involved in parks and recreation, as its staff prepares to move into the final stage to draft the master plan.
That plan now has a new addition: specifics for Lee West Park on Southwest 67th Street, just north of West Lee Boulevard. The mostly-open park space already has one distinction that makes it popular with city youth — it is home to the Thunder Court funded by the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team. City administrators have said the park also will be one of two locations for new spray parks planned by the Parks and Recreation Department. West Lawton council members have said they also want parking space built to hold the numerous visitors who now park on an adjacent street, causing problems for some residents.
The $10,550 amendment to Halff’s contract directs that firm to create conceptual designs for Lee West Park, to include “the possibility of new structures” such as the splash pad and parking space, playground, picnic areas, playing fields and tennis courts, and “any other amenities the contractor deems appropriate.”
Some suggestions included in Halff’s contract include a dog park, pickle ball or futsol courts and a loop trail system.
Halff has indicated its final report should be ready by October.