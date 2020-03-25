The following business categories have been exempted from the City of Lawton's amended Civil Emergency Proclamation, issued Wednesday to help contain the spread of COVID-19. That proclamation closes non-essential businesses in the city limits, effective 6 p.m. Wednesday.
General categories of exempted businesses are:
• PUBLIC SAFETY, including police, fire, E-911, EMS and road maintenance.
• NON-ELECTIVE HEALTHCARE, including pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics, home health care services, mental health services and veterinarian care. Stitt's Safer at Home directive also cancels non-emergency, elective health care, a decision that Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center and Duncan Regional Hospital already had announced.
• WATER AND SANITATION and OTHER CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, including those needed to produce and provide water, garbage and trash removal, and sewage collection and treatment, as well as laundry mats.
• GOVERNMENT, including essential governmental needs/services.
• COMMUNICATION, including infrastructure and service for telephone, cable and internet.
• UTILITIES, including gas and electric.
• FUEL, including gas stations, fuel delivery and similar businesses.
• FOOD/GROCERIES, including grocery stores, restaurants that offer take-out and drive-through, convenience stores, pet stores/pet care, farmers markets and food banks.
• BANKING AND PAYROLL.
• DAY CARE FACILITIES, deemed essential all the way to the federal level to give essential workers a care option for their children.
• TRANSPORTATION, including buses, taxis, airports and other modes of individual transportation services, including the sale of vehicle.
• DELIVERY AND SHIPPING, including trucking industry, delivery services and postal services.
• NEWS MEDIA, including newspapers, radio and television news.
• HOUSING, including shelters, hotels/motels, apartments and homes.
• REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION, those focused on essential needs and/or essential businesses and/or critical infrastructure, including repair and maintenance businesses, construction companies, businesses supplying equipment, parts and materials needed for such repairs, maintenance and construction. This category also will include lawn/landscape maintenance and automotive repair.
• MANUFACTURING, of essential goods.