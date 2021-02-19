A Valentine’s Day bash and burglary offered evidence of no love lost following a break-up.
Police responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest Williams Avenue and spoke with the victim. She said her daughter’s ex-girlfriend had broken into the home with another woman, the report states.
She said she was at home watching six children with a friend when she heard banging on her front door. The banging escalated into a kick opening the door and breaking a living room window. According to the report, the daughter’s ex came in carrying a black handgun and the other woman carrying a bat and said they were trying to find her daughter. She took the children into another room while her friend confronted the woman and told them to leave.
After hearing gunshots, the woman checked and found that no one had been shot. The two women left the home and began hitting the victim’s car in the parking lot, leaving damage. She said they took her Gucci purse containing $2,000 cash and her Social Security card, the report states.
The two women left in a white Chevrolet Malibu.