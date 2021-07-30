Police arrested a former employee at a northwest Lawton restaurant after he kept coming back.
After he’d made threats to use his gun, police said they found an unloaded gun in his vehicle.
Lawton Police Officer Cole Basham reported being among officers called at 10 p.m. Wednesday to the restaurant in the 5300 block of Cache Road on a trespassing call.
According to the report, this was the second time officers were called due to the former employee. The man had been removed at 6 p.m. and was told he couldn’t return.
On the second call, the store manager agreed to press charges for trespassing.
Basham said the man was found in the back of the store and taken into custody, the report states. Police sought his consent to search due to allegations he’d made threats to other employees he was going to use his firearm.
The man’s wife came to pick up the vehicle he’d been driving and allowed police to conduct a search. An unloaded semi-automatic 9mm Beretta handgun was found and taken into police custody, according to the report.