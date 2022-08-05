DUNCAN — An Oklahoma City man is accused of breaking into the Air Evac Bunkhouse and assaulting a man he believed was with his ex-girlfriend.
Ryan Jose Medina-Rodriguez, 35, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate.
The charges stem from a Wednesday morning incident at the Air Evac station on South 13th Street in Duncan. Duncan Police Officer Weston Jarrett stated Medina-Rodriguez had already left when he arrived.
The man and woman involved said Medina-Rodriguez had showed up and broken into the bunkhouse where he began yelling he wanted to fight a man over his ex-girlfriend who was also there, the probable cause affidavit states. The man said his wife had accused him and the woman of having an affair and she told Medina-Rodriguez, making him mad.
Medina-Rodriguez then went out to the helicopter hanger in search of the other man who said when he was found, he was grabbed and shoved into the outside hanger wall. After throwing the other man to the ground, Medina-Rodriguez was told by his ex to leave and he did, the affidavit states.
Medina-Rodriguez was stopped by police a short time later and arrested.
Free on $50,000 bond, with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Medina-Rodriguez returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
