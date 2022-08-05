DUNCAN — An Oklahoma City man is accused of breaking into the Air Evac Bunkhouse and assaulting a man he believed was with his ex-girlfriend.

Ryan Jose Medina-Rodriguez, 35, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.