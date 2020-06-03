It’s the first of the month and the rent is due, but instead of sending rent checks, some renters will be receiving eviction notices.
With Monday’s reopening of the Comanche County Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office began serving eviction notices for landlords who filed prior to COVID-19 shutdowns in early March but the paperwork was delayed because of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, Sheriff Kenny Stradley didn’t have a specific number of evictions, but said there were many.
“We had a pretty good push (Tuesday),” Stradley said. “We shut (evictions) down at that time when the virus was in full swing. I was trying to take care of the people without them getting out and being around us and give people a chance to get their feet under them.”
Stradley said he understood that the lockdown was a unique circumstance, but the economy needs to reopen.
“ … there comes a time when you’ve got to open back up,” he said. “If you own the house, you’ve got bills. I’m trying to take care of people, but there comes a time when you’ve got to pay your bills, so these people need to pay you.”
Comanche County District Court Clerk Robert Morales’ office also has begun accepting new eviction filings, with 46 being filed during Monday’s reopening of the courthouse.
However, even after an eviction notice is received, all renters will be required to appear in court, and some individuals could see relief under the federal CARES Act.
At the time of filing, plaintiffs will be given a form by the clerk’s office that contains questions pertaining to the CARES Act. Depending on how the plaintiff answers the questions, some respondents may find temporary relief from eviction under Section 4024 of the legislation.
The section establishes a temporary moratorium on residential eviction filings for tenants living in some properties that are part of government programs or are financed by federally backed mortgage loans.
According to the Urban Institute, the act covers “renters living in single-family and multifamily properties financed with federal mortgages (primarily those financed through Fannie, Freddie, or the FHA), and it also covers properties participating in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), as well as in federally assisted rental housing and voucher programs.”
“We estimate that eviction moratoria covering federally financed properties will apply to roughly 12.3 million (28 percent) of the 43.8 million US rental units,” the institute said.
Michael Figgins, director of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, estimates at least half of all multi-family dwellings, which include apartment complexes and duplexes, are financed by government loans.
{span}”At least 50 percent of multi-family properties have some form of government loan backing,” Figgins said. “Some landlords may not know or even remember that.”{/span}
The temporary eviction moratorium will last for 120 days, beginning March 27 and ending July 25. During the moratorium period, the landlord of a covered dwelling is prohibited from issuing a tenant a notice to vacate. Once the moratorium has ended, the CARES Act provides that the landlord must give the tenant 30 days to vacate the rented premises and cannot require the tenant to vacate at an earlier time.