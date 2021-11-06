Police said a man who appeared to have gone mad on methamphetamine was arrested for a path of destruction at a Lawton apartment complex where he'd been evicted.
Now he’s housed in jail and looking at up to eight years in prison if convicted due to his criminal records.
Carlton Ozzie Red Elk, 45, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000, as well as a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering, records indicate.
Police encountered Red Elk shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when called to a disturbance at Sky Apartments, 1401 SW B. Bystanders pointed the police to room No. 423 where Carlton was inside.
Lawton Police Officer Matthew Campbell said it appeared Red Elk was under the influence of methamphetamine and had broken the apartment windows, according to the probable cause affidavit. Red Elk admitted he wasn’t allowed in the apartment and placed under arrest for breaking into the room.
While walking out of the room, an apartment employee said Red Elk had been evicted and banned from the property, the affidavit states.
Investigators learned Red Elk was blamed for damaging four electric meters and six windows at the apartment complex for almost $3,000 in damages, according to the affidavit.
Red Elk has prior felony convictions: Comanche County, February 1996 for use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, December 2002 for possession of firearms after former felony conviction, and March 2013 for driving under the influence of alcohol; as well as in Cotton County in June 2007 for driving under the influence of alcohol, records indicate.
Red Elk, who is held on $15,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 for his preliminary hearing conference.