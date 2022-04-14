There was a howling good time to be had Wednesday afternoon at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center.
That is, it was if you were one of the employees enjoying a doggone good meal and even better company.
The venue, 2315 E. Gore, hosted its quarterly team member event. This one capped off a recent employee dog food drive, said Cynthia Stricklin from the human resources department.
Large bags of dog food were collected over the past three months to benefit the Humane Society of Lawton–Comanche County. A line of stacked bags near the venue wall showed the employees took up the challenge like a dog with a bone.
“It’s to help raise awareness of the Humane Society,” she said. “It’s just a fun team building project.”
Kelly Lee, a volunteer and foster pet parent for the Humane Society, said events like this are a huge help to help maintain its foster-based rescue mission. She pointed to the young foster pup she’s been pampering with love, Molly.
A little brown sweetheart, Molly was severely mauled Feb. 4. Lee showed a photo of the serious injuries to the young pup’s throat. To look at her on Wednesday, you’d think she’d never been anything but loved.
“We call her ‘The Lawton Special,’” Lee said. “This is what happens with a little bit of tender, loving, care.”
Lee, who is a registered nurse, said Molly needed something special during her healing, she needed medical care as much as emotional. It was a quick decision made when the prospect of fostering Molly arose, she said.
It’s the differences made in a dog’s life like this that compels Liza Chidester to volunteer and foster through the Humane Society. She said it makes differences in the human, as well.
“It’s wonderful to have a dog come in and go out with a loving family,” she said.
Event Center Manager Lee Bayless said it’s that sort of honest goodness behind the Humane Society’s mission that moves the venue to continue to help its mission.
Bayless said the venue’s coffee spot will run its “coffee and cookies” promotion from May through July with a portion of all proceeds to benefit the organization.