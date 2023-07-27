Veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military have better access to healthcare and benefits since the passing of the PACT Act in August 2022 by Congress.
An event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Fort Sill Apache Casino Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, will help veterans with filing claims.
“The VA now has a reason to treat you, that’s the important part,” said local veteran Gary Secor. “You don’t want to pay that out of pocket.”
The event is hosted the the Office of Tribal Government and the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) in an attempt to provide veterans and surviving spouses with healthcare assistance and an understanding of attendee’s VA benefits, according to a release.
Secor explained that in order to get one year’s worth of backpay, starting Aug. 10, 2022, the date of the PACT Act’s signing, applicants need to make sure to submit their documents by the Aug. 9 deadline, or to submit an intent to file. Claim writers will be at the event to assist veterans with filing claims, Secor said.
Previously, veterans who were exposed to toxic substances since the Gulf War Era, for example released by burn pits, needed to prove the connection between their respective illness and their exposure to toxic substances in most cases. The PACT Act, however, adds more than 20 different conditions as “presumptive,” which means those automatically count as caused by those substances, according to the VA’s website. This potentially makes veterans eligible for disability checks and free healthcare through the VA’s healthcare system.
Two conditions were added as presumptive for veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Also, the list of presumptive locations for Agent Orange exposure was expanded. If a veteran served at any of these locations, he or she automatically counts as being exposed to Agent Orange, along with the benefits that come with it.