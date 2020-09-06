A pair of Thursday incidents in the 600 block of Northwest Euclid Avenue have police seeking clues and a suspect.
Lawton Police Officer Briar Adams reported going to 613 NW Euclid at 7 p.m. Thursday regarding a home with a pair of bullet holes. The homeowner told Adams she is selling the unoccupied home and had come to check it out and make sure all was well. She found things unwell with the evidence of violence.
Adams said there were two bullet holes in the front of the residence that carried through the living room and into the laundry room, the report states.
The officer then checked out 616 NW Euclid regarding a break in. The homeowner said that when he’d left the home around 3 p.m., the front door was shut. According to the report, when he returned home, he found the front glass door shattered and his front door wide open. Glass was found leading into the living room.
Nothing was missing, according to the homeowner, however he believed someone had come inside, the report states.
If you have information about these or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.