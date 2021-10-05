APACHE — To bring your heritage to life in new lands is to build a connection.
That’s the intent behind a new cultural outreach project for the Fort Sill Apache Tribe in which the tribe will bring its botanical cultural roots to Southwest Oklahoma.
It began with a grant application made by the Fort Sill Apache Environmental Programs with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRC). They asked for and received the money to create a seasonal high tunnel to be used for cultural outreach purposes.
Tribe Chairwoman Lori Gooday-Ware said that the Fort Sill Apache Tribe is descended from the Chiricahua-Warm Springs Apaches who were forced from their homeland in Arizona/New Mexico as prisoners of war. Upon their release in 1914, the tribe established its headquarters 2 miles north of Apache.
A tribal complex marks the spot for the Fort Sill Apache Ethnobotanic Garden. And on those grounds, the chairwoman said it now houses a hands-on connection to its homelands with education its intent. The tribe previously had no way to physically educate local members of its rich ethnobotanic history, according to Gooday-Ware.
“This facility creates a real, living connection to their homelands and the ways their ancestors used plants to live and thrive every day,” she said. “We had to adapt to the changes in ecoregion, and this ability to adapt will also be highlighted as a strength within our culture.
“This project can be used as a reference to our amazing resiliency and longing for our original homelands.”
The environmental programs were successful in proving the need for the project to expose local visitors to the plants used in the homelands that don’t grow naturally in Southwest Oklahoma’s climate. The simulated climate can also be used to grow desert-friendly fruits and vegetables to be made available to tribe elders.
The high tunnel was supplied by Phocas Farms, of Edmond. According to Monte Scammahorn, Environmental Specialist for the tribe, they proved to be of great assistance with getting the proper materials and instructions. The tribe’s maintenance department put it all together.
Now, the tribe’s historian cultural director and a botanist are guiding in the selection of plants for display in the open raised beds.
Plants for inclusion include a variety of cacti, yuccas, agaves, sages, wildflowers and other desert flora.
“The Fort Sill Apache Tribe has a unique history and by growing these plants such as cacti, yuccas, agaves, sages, wildflowers, and other desert flora will be a great tool to culturally educate our tribal people and our surrounding community,” Gooday-Ware said.
Fruits and vegetables will be growing from native soil.
Scammahorn said that until now, only photos, publications and a select few species grown here were available to show locals what plants were used and how they were essential to the Apaches’ survival. From food and treats to medicine and even weapons, that which was grown could serve a need. He said people separated from their original environment need this knowledge to maintain their culture through understanding the vitality vegetation played in it.
"It is continuing the tradition of this people adapting to overcome obstacles to their survival and enrichment," he said.
Distance from the homelands doesn’t mean the knowledge is unavailable anymore. It’s essential in learning how, as prisoners, the people had to find plants that were suitable substitutes for what they couldn’t find growing here, Scammahorn said. Now, education will allow people to know the many ways they adapted with the resources available.
“Hopefully, this inspires future generations to take on the same traits and recognize the value in their surroundings,” he said.
Gooday-Ware praised the Environmental Program for taking a leadership role in educating the public with projects such as this.
Recently, a youth conservation outdoor classroom was held for third- through fifth-grade students at the facility. The students watched demonstrations on soil conservation, wetlands, drones, wildlife and outdoor activity health.
Scammahorn said it proved to be exactly what was envisioned.
“The tribe continues to remain involved in youth outreach and plans to include the ethnobotanic garden in future events,” he said.
