The estranged wife of the man murdered Monday in Elmer Thomas Park was charged with attempting to hire someone to do the job.

Susen Adell Hunter, 57, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday morning in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of soliciting for first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

