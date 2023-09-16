The estranged wife of a man murdered Sept. 4 in Elmer Thomas Park has been charged with soliciting his murder.
Not the one that occurred, but the allegations stem from before his death.
Susen Adell Hunter, 57, of Lawton, appeared Sept. 7 in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of soliciting for first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Before being found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the walking track of Elmer Thomas Park Labor Day morning, police recognized him. On Aug. 31, Velas spoke with Lawton police detectives regarding a claim that Hunter had tried to pay someone to kill him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Velas said he’d been approached Aug. 15 by a man who told him Hunter tried to hire him to kill him. Velas recorded the man’s claim and provided it to investigators.
When Velas was killed the man spoke with detectives. He said he’d been hired by Hunter to mow and landscape several of her properties between May and mid-July.
The man said Hunter approached him on July 4 and offered to pay off his truck, a house in the 300 block of Fort Sill Boulevard and $10,000 to kill Velas, the affidavit states. Velas lived directly across the street from Hunter in the 1800 block of Northwest Kingsbury Avenue. He said Hunter offered information about Velas’ daily schedule. He said he declined the offer but continued to work for Hunter.
On July 15, he said, Hunter again asked if he would kill Velas for her when Velas returned from vacation, according to the affidavit. He again declined the offer. Next, he said, Hunter asked if he had any friend who would do it and he told her he was going to report her to the police.
Two days later, while at home, he said a man claiming to be Hunter’s cousin knocked on his door and accused him of being a thief and pointed a handgun at his head before telling him to leave Hunter alone, the affidavit states. He said he didn’t call police out of fear.
During her police interview the day of Velas’ death, admitted to owning two 9mm handguns, the same caliber as the gun used to kill Velas, according to the affidavit.
Hunter received a $50,000 bond. She is to return to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 2024, for her preliminary hearing conference.
Velas’ death is the 11th by homicide in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.
Lawton police continue to investigate Velas’ death.
If you have information about the crime, call the Lawton Police Department at 581-3272 or contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636 (INFO).
As always, you can submit your time anonymously