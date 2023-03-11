DUNCAN — After a Fort Sill soldier was found dead at her Duncan home in July 2022, investigators have been awaiting her autopsy report to find out why.
Now her estranged husband is accused of killing her.
On Thursday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Mario Mota, 35, of El Paso, Texas, for a count of first-degree murder, records indicate.
The investigation into the July 25, 2022, discovery of Army Sgt. 1st Class Laura Mota, 33, began after she was found by fellow cadre members at the base of her stairs at her off-post home at 205 North N. Street in Duncan after not showing up for duty with the “Destroyer Brigade” team. Mario Mota was the last person to witness her alive, according to the warrant affidavit.
Laura Mota had told her husband in March 2022 of her desire to separate after almost eight years together. He would travel back and forth from his posting at El Paso, Texas, to see their children and attempt to repair their marriage, according to the affidavit. Several text messages included in the court paperwork offered insight into the separation's effect on him with claims of depression and suicidal ideation. He also expressed anger and threats to ruin her career.
At first appearing accidental, the discovery by State Medical Examiner Dr. Edna Stroberg of injuries showed signs of Mota being choked or strangled to death.
Investigators had learned Mario Mota had been at the home for several weeks but left to return to El Paso around 5 a.m. the day of his wife’s death. At that time, she was under investigation by the Army for having an affair with another married soldier at Fort Sill, the affidavit states.
Mario Mota spoke with Duncan Police Detective Jason Egger and said he didn’t know what happened to Laura Mota. He said when she’d come home shortly after midnight the morning of July 25, 2022, she smelled of alcohol. He never asked the detective what had happened to Laura Mota.
Stroberg reported in the autopsy report there was no alcohol in Laura Mota’s system at the time of death, according to the affidavit.
Egger also spoke with the man Laura Mota had spent the weekend with before her death. He said she’d been wearing the same clothes she had on when her body was discovered.
Over the course of the investigation, Egger stated, Mario Mota, an Army drill instructor stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, had been threatening suicide almost daily as the couple were separating.
A text message sent the morning his estranged wife died included the phrase, “Hope you sleep well,” a message he’d not sent any other morning, the affidavit states. Egger stated Mario Mota, through his military training, knew how to put someone in a choke hold that could cause unconsciousness or death and had been a combat medic with “more knowledge then (sic) the average person on human anatomy.”
Records indicate the arrest warrant had been served to Mario Mota on Thursday and that he is in custody awaiting extradition back to Duncan to make his initial court appearance.