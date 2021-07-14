A Lawton man who escaped the Comanche County Detention Center in April is back behind bars under $150,000 total bond.
Records indicate Robert John Donovan was arrested and returned to county custody on Monday.
Donovan, 47, made his initial appearance soon after and was charged with escaping from a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two and seven years in prison.
Little information has been released as to how Donovan made his escape. Investigators said he’d last been seen running from the detention center around 5:15 a.m. April 11.
Donovan had been in the jail on $75,000 bond since early January after he was charged with second-degree robbery after he was accused of trying to rob a local hardware store.
Two patrons stifled the efforts, roughed him up and held him facedown on the floor of the business. Investigators noted that Donovan suffered multiple injuries, including a swollen left eye and a cut to the back of the head.
Along with the $75,000 bond for the robbery charge, Donovan has an additional $75,000 bond for the escape. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 for his preliminary hearing conferences in each case.
