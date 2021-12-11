DUNCAN — Investigators said a woman led police on a dangerous chase after she refused to be cooperative.
Despite the illusion of a successful flight, the long arm of the law caught up to her this week.
It began when Assistant Comanche Police Chief Cory Faulk was on patrol around 2 p.m. Dec. 3 when he saw a black 4-door car stopped at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Wilson Street.
The driver, later determined to be Jamie Michelle Martin, rolled her window down and raised her phone to film Faulk, according to the probable cause affidavit. He waved for her to turn due to impeding the flow of traffic behind her, Faulk said.
After being in the middle of the roadway, she turned onto Wilson and pulled next to his patrol unit, stopped, continued filming and yelling, the affidavit states. Faulk said he informed her she has the right to film him, but she needed to do it from a safe place and not the middle of the roadway. He said she accelerated away and stopped in the drive of a business. Faulk followed to speak with her.
The officer had run Martin’s driver’s information before and knew her license was suspended, according to the affidavit. He asked her for her driver’s license and she refused multiple times, Faulk said. He called for backup and she got back in the car and drove it behind the business where she parked and went inside to let her dogs inside.
Faulk said she continued to refuse to identify herself and then got into her car and sped toward his unit, the affidavit states. He moved to try and block her in and, according to Faulk, she accelerated out of the driveway, blowing through a stop sign and onto the highway, turning northbound on U.S. 81.
A chase followed with speeds reaching over 100 mph as she drove in the opposite lane and passed vehicles on the shoulder, according to the affidavit. Faulk eventually terminated the pursuit. He said a huge dust cloud erupted from the right side of the road, causing him to think Martin crashed. However, there was no evidence of that. Law officers were unable to locate her.
After an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Martin was taken into custody on Wednesday.