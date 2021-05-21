CARNEGIE — A Carnegie man is in jail after police said they caught him bicycling erratically with the makings of a Molotov cocktail in his bag.
Gregory Ahhaitty, 30, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of an incendiary explosive, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment between 3 and 10 years, or both.
Carnegie police stopped Ahhaity Sunday night after he was seen riding his bicycle down the 100 block of East 4th Street, weaving in and out of both lanes of traffic, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officer noted he had “pin point pupils as well as glossy eyes” and gave the appearance he was under the influence. Ahhaitty denied being under the influence.
When asked for his identification, Ahhaity claimed it was stolen. He told the officer, “Man, I’m Shoug, you know me,” the affidavit states. He refused to give his proper name. The officer decided then to arrest him for obstruction.
While attempting to arrest Ahhaitty, he at first refused before dropping his bag and complying, according to the affidavit. His belongings were collected and the bicycle impounded.
Once booked in at the Carnegie Police Department and awaiting transfer to the Caddo County Detention Center, a roll of black tape and a lighter were found in Ahhaity’s pockets. A search of his bag turned up two “Heaven Hill Quality House Vodka” bottles filled with gasoline as well as a 12-inch kitchen knife, the affidavit states. While changing into his jail clothes, a piece of toilet paper fell from the pants he’d been wearing.
The combination of gas-filled bottles, tape and toilet paper provide the crude ingredients for a Molotov cocktail, or gasoline bomb.
Ahhaitty is being held on $60,000 bond, records indicate.