NAME: Eric Sharum
OCCUPATION: Minister at the University Church of Christ
FAMILY: Married, with two children
1. What are the most pressing needs in your ward? What are some solutions that you would pose to address them?
My best answer would include various kinds of infrastructure and not just one particular project. This means increasing more commercial and residential development for the city overall, especially the Eastside. I would look at areas where we can better improve our quality of life. One area of interest is to look into widening the road from Flower Mound Road and Cache Road east to 45th Street. This would improve access to MacArthur Middle School and new housing additions. New additions could include: a wider road, turn lanes and sidewalks.
2. The City of Lawton has about $9 million in funding from this year’s designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. What should the city spend that money on, and why?
I think a more prudent investigation with this surplus is in order. I would not like to see these funds added to the general fund. I think the best way to use these unexpected funds is to investigate if there are any glaring deficiencies within the city that need attention, and then apply it as needed. We should appropriate these $9 million for a lasting impact on the community. In doing this, we would increase the quality of life of the citizens of Lawton. In contrast, it could be used as one project; this would make a more profound impact.
3. What should city priorities be, in terms of making repairs or replacing residential roads and arterials throughout the community?
I would suggest looking into repairing these arterials: Southwest 38th Street between Lee and Gore boulevards, Gore Boulevard between 67th Street and 82nd Street and Lee Boulevard from Southwest 38th Street to Southwest 52nd Street. There are also many residential streets that need attention. I would lean heavily on what the city has devised as “important” and start with that as a foundation of understanding.