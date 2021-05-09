Episode No. 8 of Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast
Due to technical issues, the latest episode will post Wednesday.
The latest episode of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains opens with an update into how the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of Miles Bench for the 2012 murder of Braylee Henry, 16, of Velma. Find out what’s next as the case prepares to move to Federal court.
The story of Ricky Ray Malone and the 2003 killing of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nikky Green is one that involves a villain and his antagonist: methamphetamine. From this brutal act, changes have followed to slow down the heyday of methamphetamine production in Southwest Oklahoma through this century’s first decade and into its second. This is part one of a two part edition that will further explore this time sometimes referred to as the Old West on meth.
