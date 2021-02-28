The latest episode to kick off the official first season of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains delves into what it takes to be crime reporter.
From covering your first murder to your 100th, the discussion covers highs and lows that come with the territory. Not often as sexy as seen on TV, the stories that come from reality are often the most telling tales to tell. That’s not to say there aren’t moments of humor due to circumstance or to simply cope with the least humorous of circumstances, it’s important to remember the storytellers are human, too.
Thank you for tuning into this monthly feature through The Constitution's webpage and Facebook page.
