Episode No. 4 of Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast
We’re closing out our first pilot season with this fourth installment of The Constitution’s new podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.
The podcast discusses the 2009 to 2012 case of Charles A. Dwyer. A saga of sorts, it captured national attention as the well-known internet militia member accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl became an ongoing tale of justice eluded. It took two trials ending in mistrial, a manhunt, and eventually, the desire for a cherry limeade for it to reach its conclusion.
