Episode No. 3 of Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast
Today offers the third installment of The Constitution’s new podcast, Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.
The podcast discusses the January 2010 abduction of seven year old Aja Johnson by her stepfather after he killed her mother. For 39 days, investigators, the media and the public held out hope for her safe return. But following the thaw from a historic ice storm, it would take a thaw for the discovery of the two. Following the autopsy report, it would be learned that there was no peace in death.
Thank you for tuning int this monthly feature to The Constitution’s webpage and Facebook page. Be watching for the December edition before Christmas.
Also, feel free to listen to the show’s theme song “Little Crime on the Prairie” by Jared Rosin & The Shuffle any time, just go to the online edition and click on this link: https://jaredrosin.bandcamp.com/track/little-crime-on-the-prairie.