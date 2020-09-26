Episode No. 2 of Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast
Today offers the second installment of The Constitution’s new podcast, Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.
The podcast discusses the Aug. 16, 2013, murder of the Australian college baseball player Christopher Lane, 22, while jogging along a roadway in Duncan. With both presenters having grown up in and around Duncan, special insights about this international crime story and its impact will be features
Thank you for tuning int this monthly feature to The Constitution’s webpage and Facebook page. Be watching for the October edition just in time for Halloween.