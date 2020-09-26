Episode No. 2 of Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast

Today offers the second installment of The Constitution’s new podcast, Redder Dirt: An Ok Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.

The podcast discusses the Aug. 16, 2013, murder of the Australian college baseball player Christopher Lane, 22, while jogging along a roadway in Duncan. With both presenters having grown up in and around Duncan, special insights about this international crime story and its impact will be features

Thank you for tuning int this monthly feature to The Constitution’s webpage and Facebook page. Be watching for the October edition just in time for Halloween.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

