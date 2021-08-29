Episode No. 11 of Redder Dirt: An OK CrimeCast
The latest episode of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains drops online today. This edition closes out our first season with one of Southwest Oklahoma’s most notorious crimes: the December 1984 Geronimo bank robbery, massacre and manhunt that followed.
The crime committed by Jay Wesley Neill led to the execution chamber for him. His partner, Robert Grady Johnson, will spend the rest of his life in prison. The crime ended the lives of four people and caused severe injuries to two more. Set during an especially difficult time for the gay community in the United States, the stigma of the same sex couple’s flight to California and sensationalist headlines following their capture was one that lasted decades. According to Johnson, it led to an unfair punishment for his role. The courts have disagreed.
