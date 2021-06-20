The latest episode of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains drops online today. This edition shares the story of justice’s path in the 2020 murder of Kindra Blevins Johnson by her ex-boyfriend.
Only weeks since her parents sat in a courtroom and saw photographic evidence of the violence committed against their daughter, their vindication in justice being served came when Aaron Chandler Purdy was found guilty and a jury recommended he serve the rest of his life behind bars. The prosecution of the case offered a compelling story of a jealous rage turned deadly.
