A Saturday morning egg drop in Elmer Thomas Park turned into a soup of children and parents seeking the same thing during an Easter egg hunt of giant proportions.
With more than 10,000 eggs dropped from above and well over 2,000 people eager to reap the rewards, what could go wrong?
Following the past week’s high winds, that the event even happened was a success. All parking options available on the park grounds as well as the parking lots for the Museum of the Great Plains and McMahon Memorial Auditorium were filled to capacity.
Families craved an event. They and event organizers, a group called “the church,” may have gotten more than they bargained for with the promise of an “egg”-citing free event for the whole family.
David and Alicia Martinez brought their young daughter, Rozalan, on a day trip from Marlow. While taking in the number of activities and food options available, the promised egg hunt was one of many things to look forward to.
“It looks like fun,” the dad said. “I guess we’re going to make the day here.”
Two large sections of the park were encircled with caution ribbons. One marked the landing zone for a small helicopter. The other marked the boundary for prospective egg hunters to safely await the drop of the thousands of eggs hand-stuffed last week by volunteers.
Pastor Sheridan Garcia, co-leader of the three-month-old group “the church” with her husband, Eli, addressed the crowd before the small chopper’s liftoff. She offered a statement of limited liability.
“You’re hunting at your own risk,” she announced over the public address system. “The church and the City of Lawton are not responsible for accidents.”
With its blades and rotors whirling and the first batch of cargo aboard, the helicopter was ready for flight. Garcia shared the excitement before liftoff.
“We’re so excited to see the Lawton community,” she said. “We want to see great things in Lawton.”
The helicopter took to the air to deliver eggs to the arena for the 5- to 12-year-old hunters who would go first. Hovering above the bare circle in the grass, trash bags loaded with eggs were unloaded out a door and hurtled to earth. Propelled by a mix of wind and the downdraft from the helicopter, large portions of the several loads grouped into two distinct small sections of the circle.
As the helicopter flew to its landing zone, the race was on by the hundreds of kids charging out to collect their booty. For the fastest and best-positioned to the two areas loaded with eggs, the rewards were bountiful. For many more, they were few.
In resetting for the next drop, Garcia helped call out for parents to come pick up children separated during the mad dash to the center the round before. It would be repeated with each round of the hunt.
Garcia asked people to remain behind the barriers until the helicopter was out of the drop zone before the 0- to 4-year-old hunters began their race. She was tasked with asking people to adhere to an honor system.
With the helicopter hovering about 30 feet overhead and eggs falling, again, into small groupings, parents and children moved closer to the drop zones in hopes of having a fighting chance. The honor system turned to anarchy as children and parents pushed forward to begin collecting eggs as more still spilled from the sky. No serious injuries were reported.
As his son, Maverick, unwrapped a piece of candy from one of the eggs in his basket, Charles Johnson was smiling. It had been a good day’s adventure between father and son.
“It was very crazy, but it was fun,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.