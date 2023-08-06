City of Lawton officials said Thursday that an environmental study should begin in September on a 6-acre tract identified as the site for the new mass transit transfer center.

City Council members voted in late July to designate city-owned land just south of Lawton Public Safety Complex on Railroad Street as the site for the LATS transfer center and a new maintenance/administrative complex. The property is located between Southeast B and Southeast D avenues, Railroad Street to Larrance Avenue. The transfer center will be the first indoor complex for LATS riders and bus drivers, replacing the outdoor facility along Southwest B Avenue at Southwest 4th Street.

