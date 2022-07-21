Two Lawton entities will combine forces Friday to unveil a replica of Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in central court area (near the old Dillard’s) of Central Plaza, located at Southwest 4th and C. The event is open to the public.
The replica will be dedicated by Teamwork Makes the Dream Work and the Next Step Inc., two entities that focus attention on youth. The 3-D model of the Greenwood District was created by Cameron University students working in their engineering lab, with that work to include modeling and printing buildings, railroad tracks, signs, and all the structures needed to replicate the look of the Greenwood District circa 1920, said Janet Williams, director of media relations for Cameron University.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the Greenwood District was an area of Tulsa populated by African Americans and in the early 1900s, it held one of the most prominent concentration of black-owned and black-operated businesses in the nation. Christened the Black Wall Street, the area had 35 blocks at its height, 11,000 residents and a thriving downtown that boasted of hundreds of businesses.
That version of Greenwood was destroyed in May 1921, when white mobs essentially burned the entire district to the ground. Conservative estimates indicate 300 residents died, with hundreds more injured, and the homes of more than 5,000 people were destroyed. Later rebuilt, historians say they continue efforts today to ensure the area’s history is not forgotten, as others continue work to identify the remains of residents who were killed during the riot.
Greenwood was a theme in this year’s Black History Month Celebration, when Teamwork Makes the Dream Work chose as its theme for its youth conference: Black Wall Street, STEM and Entrepreneurs.
The Next Step is a local entity whose mission is to provide homeless young adults with tools to assist them in transitioning into adults, through housing street outreach and supportive services.