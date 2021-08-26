Three entities centered on economic development and beautification have their funding in place for the coming fiscal year, after action Tuesday by the City Council.
Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) each have annual agreements with the City of Lawton, specifying activities to be funded with money generated by the city’s hotel-motel tax. The chamber is a long-standing recipient, after helping city leaders craft the program decades ago. LETA and LEDC are more recent recipients, both involved in economic development: LEDC directly, as it recruits new industry and supports existing industry, and LETA through its beautification efforts that are seen by city leaders as a key component in attracting firms and people to Lawton.
The 7 percent tax, charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms as well as similar rental spaces (such as Airbnb), is expected to generate almost $1.9 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ends June 30, 2022.
The agreements set specific requirements each must fulfill to secure tax revenue, to include filing routine reports of their activities. According to the ballot proposition voters approved earlier this year for the new 7 percent tax, expenditures are limited to activities that support or promote conventions, tourism, industrial development and economic development.
Chamber of Commerce:
The chamber will receive $750,000, about 60 percent of the total expected to be generated in the fiscal year. The funding accounts for the majority of the chamber’s $810,170 budget for 2021-2022.
The chamber has long set performance measures in its agreement, specifying what it expects to accomplish and how it will be achieved.
Performance measures center on eight categories: convention sales, sports business development, equine and livestock events, group services, visitor services, marketing and communications, administration, legislative and military affairs. When applicable, measures include a specific number of hotel nights to be booked for the coming year, important because they generate tax revenue. For example, the goal for convention sales is 1,800 definite room nights and 850 tentative future room nights for events not yet awarded.
Lawton Economic Development Corporation:
LEDC will receive $313,000 from the hotel-motel tax, with another $392,300 to come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Hotel-motel tax revenue is to be appropriated for land acquisition payments, administration costs and advertising/marketing. Other funding in the $751,075 budget includes donations, interest income, agriculture leases and sponsorships. Council members have said their goal this year is to find a permanent source of funding for LEDC.
Goals specified in LEDC’s agreement include growing Lawton area companies and industries; marketing to attract new companies and investment to the community; and enhancing quality of life issues and upgrades to key infrastructure to support those economic development objectives. Most recently, LEDC was involved in recruiting Carter Wind Turbines to Lawton.
Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority:
LETA will receive $81,000 from the hotel-motel tax, with another $60,000 expected from the $5 per citation it receives from municipal court. LETA also holds and administers sales tax generated by the sale of medical marijuana products (this year, estimated at $440,000) and the $65,000 designated for Holiday in the Park. The marijuana sales tax is restricted to sidewalk projects throughout the community, a council directive LETA administers.
Projects — as varied planting vegetation in the city’s medians and providing matching funds to enhancement projects planned by citizens — fall under the group’s purpose of promoting and providing beautification and enhancement to increase liability while fostering economic development.