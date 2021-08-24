A virtual forum for City Council and mayoral candidates is planned Friday by two local organizations dedicated to increasing voter participation.
The candidate forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. via Zoom, said the sponsors: the League of Women Voters of Lawton and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministers Alliance. Both groups have held in-person forums in past years to give local voters a chance to meet and question candidates for local office. In this instance, candidates are running for the council’s Ward 2 seat and for mayor, in a primary election set for Sept. 14.
Sponsors said the purpose is to give voters a chance to hear candidates share their political platforms, address concerns and respond to questions. The idea is to help voters make informed decisions about who they want to represent them within city government.
Questions for candidates may be submitted today to Bishop John A. Dunaway at john.dunaway@yahoo.com. During the forum, questions may be submitted virtually by chat. Questions should specify whether they are for council candidates, mayoral candidates, or both.
The Zoom link to the forum is available through Facebook at Lawton/Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Information also is available by contacting Bishop Dunaway: john.dunaway@yahoo.com.
Candidates include:
Ward 2: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark T. Malone and Richard Strickland.
Mayor: Mayor Stan Booker, Palmer L. Moore and Sherene L. Williams.