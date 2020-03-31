Enrollment for the Summer 2020 semester at Cameron University will begin today.
A final course schedule is available to students.
The enrollment schedule for Cameron’s Summer 2020 semester opens today when graduate, senior, and honors program students can enroll. Enrollment for juniors will open on Wednesday and sophomores will begin enrollment on Thursday. Freshmen will enroll on Friday. Open enrollment will start April 6 for all students, including high school concurrent.
Enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester began on March 24 for graduate, senior, and honors program students with registration opening daily for other classifications.
Anyone interested in starting classes this summer should contact the CU Office of Admissions by calling 580-581-2289 or via email at admissions@cameron.edu.