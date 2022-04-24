Oklahoma Senate Bill 612, known as the abortion ban, co-authored by state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and state Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, passed the Senate on March 10, 2021 by a vote of 38-9.
The measure was then engrossed to the House on March 11, 2021.
The engrossment process allowed the bill to sit in legislative limbo until this year, when it was revived by the house and passed by a vote of 70-14 on April 4. It was then signed by the governor eight days later.
Engrossment allows for bills to be updated before they receive a third reading, according to Lance Janda, chair of the Department of Social Sciences at Cameron University.
“Engrossment was probably used in this case so the Legislature could sit on the bill and wait and see that happened with abortion rights in the courts and in other states,” Janda said.
Engrossment works on a two-year cycle based on legislative terms. Bills passed in odd-numbered years, last year for instance, can be held over until the next year. However, bills passed in even-numbered years cannot due to elections changing the makeup of the Legislature.