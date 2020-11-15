DUNCAN — The annual Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district will be held Tuesday at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Students compete for money awards in the areas of engineering, the fastest CO2 racecar, overall, and people’s choice.
High school and middle school divisions will race on the same day, but will not compete against one another. Middle school racing and awards will be between 8:45-10 a.m. and high school racing and awards will be between 10:30-noon.
The contest is challenging for students, teachers and parents. It requires critical thinking, design, drafting and manufacturing a CO2 race car.
The contest is hosted by Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.
For more information, contact Nicole at 580-255-9675 or email nicole@ok-duncan.com.