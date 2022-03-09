It’s not just deliberate abuse that can echo through the years, impacting an adult decades after he lived through the experience.
It can be neglect. It also can be economic circumstances.
No matter what the issues, the best way to deal with the problems they create is a unified, community response that improves the health, safety and productivity of children and their families. That’s why the Comanche County Health Department and the Office of Juvenile Affairs is leading a We Care community engagement initiative Thursday.
Debra Johnson, district health planner for Oklahoma Department of Health District 5, said the event is a technique refined over the years to ensure community entities work together for the betterment of children, after identifying their specific needs.
“Every five years, there is a community health assessment,” she said of a practice that solicits input from residents about key areas that impact health for those who live here.
That process helps define and ensure that groups are “in line with what we identified,” in terms of specific issues facing children and their families in Comanche County, Johnson said, explaining CHIPs (community health improvement plans) work groups are formed around those findings. It’s a process the health department has refined over the years and it allows the entities that deal with children to get a better handle on what’s going on and align their programs.
One of the issues the collective group will be addressing is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which typically are broken into three broad categories: abuse, neglect and economic impacts. Johnson said many ACEs are based on difficult backgrounds.
“They (children) may need a little more support,” she said, adding that seems to be especially true in Oklahoma, which has the highest concentration of individuals who experienced those factors in childhood.
Combining energies can make a difference in identifying and addressing the issues that affect children, Johnson said, explaining, for example, it can lead to initiatives that work at the neighborhood level. She means exactly that: perhaps repurposing a former elementary school.
“Some partners already are using those buildings,” she said, adding the health department wants to build on what is already being done by churches and community organizations. “We have a vision that could become a family resource center.”
She said the working committee already has commitments from five locations, whose operators have said they are willing to let the health department use the sites as resource hubs.
She said the group also can draw from the successes of programs such as Success By Six, partnering with such organizations and expanding what they do, perhaps providing information on nutrition and basic hygiene for adolescents.
The driving factor is finding proven strategies, meaning they come with data that prove they work.
“We’re looking at community renewal models, Blue Zones, healthy base initiatives, whatever support needs to be in place,” Johnson said.
That means looking at new programs to address new needs: maybe offering expectant women information about what to expect as a new parent, or providing an opportunity for senior citizens to get together for exercise. It may be providing support for people who are looking for jobs and need help with interview techniques.
“We get down to the neighborhood level,” Johnson said, adding the end result could be a one-stop shop “where you can get information for a majority of resource needs.”
That’s important when battling issues that will have lifelong effects, Johnson said, explaining 80 percent of factors influencing someone’s health are outside their control: where you live, transportation, accessibility to food, economic status.